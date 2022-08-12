Helen Skelton has stunned in a bikini photo following claims she’s doing Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The television presenter shared a picture wearing her bikini, along with her son who was looking away from the camera as their feet were dipped in a lake.

The star captioned the photo: “Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton on Instagram

Social media users expressed their admiration for Helen in the picture.

One said: “You look stunning Helen.”

Another wrote: “Wow you are one gorgeous lady.”

A third added: “Enjoy hun, you are looking fab and doing a great job making memories with your lovely kids.”

It comes a few months after the Countryfile presenter split with her husband, Richie Myler after eight years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Helen, 38, is reportedly open to embark on Strictly this year and is determined to find a new partner amid her spilt.

Helen recently wowed in a bikini photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Helen doing Strictly?

A source close to Helen recently told the Daily Mail: ‘This is quite the opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

She cannot wait to get stuck into it all, she has been through the most difficult of times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.

“The negotiations have been going on for some time but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.

“She is going to make the best of this, and enjoy it.”

Reports claim Helen is doing Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

The popular BBC One Saturday night show has been known for marriages to break down. However, reports claim Helen is not shying away from finding love.

However, it’s not been confirmed whether Helen is doing the series this year.

Who is doing Strictly 2022?

Strictly has confirmed its line-up so far as EastEnders actor James Bye, ex-Bros singer Matt Goss and Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams are among those taking to the dance floor.

If Helen does do Strictly, it comes a few months after her marriage split.

The former Blue Peter star was transparent with her Instagram followers and made them aware that Richie, who she married back in 2013, had moved out of their family home.

In an Instagram caption she wrote: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

A rep for Strictly declined to comment on claims Helen is doing the show.

Read more: Has Helen Skelton secretly signed to Strictly 2022 after marriage collapse?

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.