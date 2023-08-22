Helen Skelton’s ‘fears for her children’ as ex Richie builds new life: ‘Such a turbulent time’

It’s been a rollercoaster 18 months for Helen Skelton following the breakdown of her marriage to Richie Myler.

And now the former Strictly Come Dancing star is reportedly fearing for her children as her ex-husband builds a new life with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill and their baby.

Helen and Richie announced their split in April 2022, which came just weeks after welcoming their daughter Elsie in December 2021. The rugby player, who is also the father of her sons Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, swiftly moved on with Stephanie.

Helen Skelton is reportedly fearing for her children as her ex-husband builds a new life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told New magazine: “She hates the idea of the events of the last year or so having an effect on her little ones. So, she wants to make the transition into co-parenthood as smooth as possible.”

Helen Skelton quits BBC Radio 5 Live

It comes after Helen stepped down from her BBC Radio 5 Live show to focus on motherhood, as she admitted the “juggle is real”.

Helen held back tears as she announced her decision to quit. She said: “I am not alright about it but needs must. The juggle is real.”

Helen announced her split from Richie Myler in April 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on to say that she wanted to be around to see her children taking part in their weekend sports fixtures. She added: “There is an eight year old with a sideline who needs me.”

Helen took over the slot from Laura Whitmore a year ago and presented her last show on August 13.

The source continued to the publication: “It’s been such a turbulent year-and-a-half. The decision to step down from radio again wasn’t easy, but following such dramatic changes in her personal life, she knows the importance of prioritising her and her children’s wellbeing.”

Helen is now ‘focusing on her children’

While her stint on Strictly last year reportedly boosted her confidence, Helen allegedly still feels some self-doubt.

Helen appeared on Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

“Strictly helped her feel confident again following her initial split from Richie, but that was a year ago, so it’s understandable that she may feel some self-doubt about her abilities from time to time,” the source added.

“She’s going to spend the remainder of her year focusing on being at home with her children and giving them a happy, fun-filled upbringing.”

ED! has contacted reps for Helen for comment.

