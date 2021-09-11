Helen Skelton has announced she’s pregnant with her third child in a touching Instagram post.

The Countryfile presenter, 38, shared a photo to the social media site showing her sons Ernie and Louis holding her small baby bump.

Helen told her fans that she felt “grateful” to be having another little one with her husband Richie Myler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton pregnant with third baby

In the image, Helen looks lovingly at her boys as they both place a hand on her bump.

Read more: EastEnders star Kellie Bright has welcomed third baby

Helen showed off her bump in a denim jumpsuit.

She captioned the post with tongue, baby and milk bottle emojis alongside the hashtag “grateful”.

Helen has announced she’s pregnant (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to congratulate the TV star in the comment section.

One person commented: “This is lovely news Helen!! Many congrats and best wishes to you and Richie.”

Another wrote: “Wonderful news! Congratulations.”

A third gushed: “Congrats. Three is the magic number!”

Another added: “Congratulations Helen and family so happy for you all.”

Richie and Helen have two sons already (Credit: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who is Helen Skelton married to?

Helen is married to rugby league star Richie Myler.

The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Helen welcomed the couple’s first child, a boy called Ernie, in 2015.

Their second son, Louis, was born in April 2017.

Helen said she’s “grateful” to be pregnant again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, this week, rumours that Helen was pregnant started circulating after pal Inci Mehmet made a comment at a golf tournament.

She called Helen an “absolute god of a woman” before saying she “learnt the game six months ago whilst preggers”.

Read more: When is pregnant Joanna Page due? How old is she – and who is her actor husband?

Just a few days ago, Helen marked the end of summer with her sons as she got ready for back to school.

Alongside a pool photo with her son, Helen said: “Last few days of freedom baby boy. You will be fine.

“Me on the other hand. Grateful for good teachers and school staff and a bit of sun to bookend a great summer with you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.