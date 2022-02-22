Helen George has been flooded with support from Call The Midwife fans after opening up on her battle with cholestasis.

The 37-year-old actress suffered from the liver condition whilst pregnant with her second daughter, Lark.

Taking to social media, Helen detailed her battle after Sunday’s emotional episode of the BBC One period drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge)

Helen George opens up on health condition after Call The Midwife

Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) is a potentially serious liver disorder that can develop during pregnancy.

The condition affects around one in 140 pregnant women in the UK.

After the condition featured on the show this weekend, Helen went on to share her own experience.

This pregnancy was so uncomfortable and painful.

The BBC star was diagnosed following the birth of her first daughter Wren.

Helen wrote on Instagram: “After last night’s final episode of Call the Midwife, it seemed the right time to talk about my experience with Cholestasis in Pregnancy.

“In 2017 when I gave birth to our daughter Wren, I was diagnosed with this condition.

Helen George has been praised by Call The Midwife fans in a recent post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Call the Midwife: Helen George hits back at pregnancy comments

“I knew there was a high chance that I would suffer again with my second pregnancy, but I was under the most incredible specialists/doctors/midwives/health worker at Guys and St Thomas’s. So I felt safe.”

She continued: “I started getting the itch a lot earlier with this pregnancy and it was infuriating. We tried everything, creams, baths all of it and nothing would work.

“I would scratch all day and all night, normally on my hands, shoulders, feet but that quickly increased to just bloody everywhere. I was put onto medication (Urso) at around 30 wks.”

Helen’s ‘painful’ pregnancy

Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin, revealed that her second pregnancy was “uncomfortable and painful”.

Speaking about her labour, she added: “I started having contractions whilst away but managed to race back to London and my obstetrician. He decided to perform an emergency C section that day, but I had to cross my legs whilst Jack raced to the hospital…

“Lark was born on the 16th November to our chosen music, The Lark Ascending.

Helen welcomed her second child with partner Jack last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Call the Midwife star Helen George offers intimate insight into family life and fans are thrilled

“The relief when we heard her first cry was overwhelming, a release of months of anxiety and the fear that this moment may not play out quite so successfully. Lark was born early but healthy and is doing so well.”

The actress concluded: “Spreading the word about this sometimes fatal condition is really important to me. I was over the moon that Call the Midwife tackled the subject last night.”

How did Call The Midwife fans respond?

Fans of the show rushed to praise the star, with one saying: “I’m sure this post will be great help to many. Take care.”

A second responded: “Beautifully shared. I’m so pleased all is well.”

In addition, a third wrote: “So glad you shared this, and sorry that you had to go through it. This season of CTM has been amazing!”

Meanwhile, Helen’s partner Jack Ashton added: “You coped tremendously in a very difficult circumstance.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.