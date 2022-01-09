Call the Midwife star Helen George has offered her 200k Instagram followers an intimate insight into her family life, and it’s safe to say that her fans are thrilled!

The actor shared some heartwarming snaps of her family over the festive period, having recently given birth to her second child, Lark.

Helen posted an adorable photo of her husband, Jack Ashton, cuddling up to their two daughters, Wren, four, and newborn baby Lark.

In the photo, Jack is sitting at the dinner table with his daughters. Jack is holding Lark, who was born in November, in one arm. The two-month-old tot looks to be asleep.

The actor is using his other arm to cuddle Wren, who’s watching her baby sister sleeping peacefully.

Helen, 37, captioned the adorable photo with: “One man, two birds.”

The snap, which was uploaded on Christmas Eve, attracted lots of love from Helen’s followers.

How did her followers react?

Helen’s fans were loving the adorable picture (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of Helen’s 200k followers took to the comments section of the picture to gush over it.

“I love y’all! Y’all are such a beautiful family! I loved you two in Call the Midwife. It warms my heart to see you’ve created a gorgeous little family for y’all,” one fan wrote.

“Such a beautiful family,” another said.

“Beautiful little baby birds!!!” a third fan commented.

“What a marvelous little nesting family,” another wrote.

“What a gorgeous photo,” a fifth fan said.

Helen George’s baby news

Jack and Helen have been together since 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen shared the news of her birth back in November in a birthday post for Jack. The star uploaded a photo of Jack lying on the sofa with baby Lark lying on his chest.

Behind them is a stunning view of the Houses of Parliament.

“Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week,” she wrote in the caption. “And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer.”

In December, the Call the Midwife star announced the name of her second daughter to her followers in a post.

The actor, wearing a pink dress, smiles at the camera as she cradles the newest addition to her family.

“Our second little bird. This is Lark,” she wrote. “We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose.”