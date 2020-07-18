Helen Flanagan reveals hair transformation as she prepares for 30th birthday

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has gone under quite the transformation.

The mum-of-two, 29, showed off her brand new locks on social media.

And it's safe to say her new look is rather bright indeed.

Helen showed off a bright pink new do that made her look dramatically different.

She addressed her some 939,000 Instagram followers with: "Thank you @jameslearhairdressing for creating the pink hair of my dreams for my 30th.

Helen complained of her "squirrel" hair (Credit: Instagram @hjgflanagan)

"I know you’ll miss my chat @beauty_worksonline extensions for fullness."

Her celebrity pals flocked to comment on how fantastic her new do looks.

Read more: Helen Flanagan shares hilarious look after her kids do her make-up

Jacqueline Jossa wrote: "It's a yes from me" and Christine McGuinness posted a series of fire emojis.

"Wow"

Meanwhile Molly Smith wrote: "Wow loveee" and Nadine Coyle posted multiple heart emoticons.

Her partner and father of their children, Scott Sinclair, also responded with fire emojis.

Over on her Instagram stories Helen spoke of her excitement to finally be back in the hair salon.

She said: "I haven't had my haircut in four months. My hair looks like a squirrel's tail or something.

"It is literally vile."

Helen appears to love her new look (Credit: Instagram @helenjgflanagan)

She then worried that she has psoriasis, but her stylist reassured her it was simply dry scalp.

She said: "I think I got it in lockdown. I've had it since March.

"I've been using Head and Shoulders but it just wasn't working."

Read more: Saira Khan strips down to bikini after exercise overhaul

She went on to say how much she was enjoying talking to the staff at the salon.

"I just can't shut up!"

She continued: "I haven't been around an adult for months.

"I don't really get out that much and so I've literally nattered James' [stylist] ear off.

"I just can't shut up!"

The stylist then addressed the camera: "We are doing some major, major transformations.

"Helen's 30th is coming up and she wants a complete overhaul."

The lengthy process included a cut, several rounds of bleach, a toner and finally extensions.

Thrilled with the end results, Helen went on to post multiple shots of her rocking her new pink do.

The actress rose to fame as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street. Joining the soap back in 2000, she left in 2018 for maternity leave with her second daughter.

However, she has said she hopes to return to the cobbles one day.

What do you Helen's new hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.