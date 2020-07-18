Saira Khan strips down to bikini after inspirational fitness overhaul

TV personality Saira Khan is known for her love of fitness, and she's wowed fans with her commitment to working out while on holiday. It's exhausting just watching her!

The Loose Women panelist, who recently turned 50, is in the best shape of her life and her strong and fit shape speaks for itself.

The 50-year-old star shared a workout video to her Instagram followers to show off one of her intense workout sessions. Whilst many of us have embraced working out at home during lockdown, Saira is showing everyone how it's done.

In her video, she can be seen skipping, completing burpees, lunges and squats - all in a bikini. The star has been holidaying in Cornwall recently, but has made sure there's time to squeeze in a workout or two!

And as a result, fans were quick to praise her commitment to working out. One said: "Wow. You are such an inspiration Saira. I wish I had your way of thinking and inspiration."

Another shared: "Look at you lady. Killing it, pushing harder, hitting goals but more importantly giving every lady out there the confidence to grow and believe in themselves."

Saira Khan has wowed her fans with her fitness journey. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Looking great at 50

Sharing the video with her 73.5k followers, Saira said: "So many women when they hit 50+ say they feel invisible. My advice is to reconnect with your passions, do the things that bring you joy and put you in a good place.

"If you feel invisible - you will act that way and you will be overlooked. But if you feel alive, strong and radiate energy with your presence you will be visible to everyone - including yourself."

She continued: "Do it for you! Do what makes YOU come alive! Be inspired by your ability to do the incredible if you dare to give it ago."

Furthermore, she even hinted that her transformation might not be over yet: "I dared myself and I never looked back! I’m daring myself to go further than I ever imagined... I’ll keep you updated."

Saira Khan is fabulous at 50. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Saira Khan wows Instagram fans with toned snaps

Recently, a candid snap on the beach won praise from fans for her amazing abs. In the shot, Saira is walking her dog and wearing a green crop top and a pair of denim shorts.

One fan commented: "You look incredible @iamsairakhan. Wow, all your hard work has paid off."

Another shared: "Wow!! Fabulous at 50!! Go girl."

A third said: "You look amazing...my inspiration to have a bod like yours when I turn 50 #4yearstogo."

