Helen Flanagan shares emotional video with ex Scott showing reunion with children after I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Get the tissues ready – Helen Flanagan has shared an emotional video after her return from I’m A Celebrity…South Africa as she reunited with her children.

The 32-year-old decided to return to the jungle again for the All Stars series. She first headed down under in 2012, and came seventh place. Taking to her Instagram Stories today, former Corrie star Helen shared the emotional moment she returned from South Africa.

“Found this video from when I came back from the jungle,” she captioned the short clip. “I was away for one month and I had never left my babies before.”

Helen Flanagan shares I’m A Celeb return video

The black and white clip saw Helen grab Matilda, seven, and Delilah, four, for an emotional cuddle. Meanwhile, former Chelsea player Scott Sinclair held son Charlie, two, who was thrilled to see his mum.

I was away for one month and I had never left my babies before.

Helen decided to return to I’m A Celeb to prove she was braver following her disastrous stint 11 years ago.

Why did Helen return to I’m A Celeb?

“I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not,” she said ahead of her return. “Yes, I will be scared. But I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time.

“When I see Ant and Dec in the South African jungle, I will joke I am not going to do the trials! It will also be really nice to see Ant and Dec again in a funny sort of way!”

It was Helen’s time in the jungle that saw her come to a decision about her relationship with Scott. The pair reportedly split last year after 13 years together. An insider told The Sun that Carol Vorderman became a ‘mother figure’ to Helen while in South Africa.

“Helen found herself opening up to her. She told Helen to follow her heart and put her children first,” the insider said. “Of course they’ve got the kids and a huge history only time will tell if it’s over for good.”

The pair have continued to amicably co-parent their children after their split.

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

