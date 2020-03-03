Heavily pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she's 'fed up' as she shares photo of huge bump

Lucy Mecklenburgh has admitted she's "fed up" as she gave fans an update as she hit 40 weeks.

The former reality TV star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

But taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lucy said she's just ready to have the baby now.

Read more: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh thought she'd be induced as she makes hospital visit

Alongside a photo of her huge bump, Lucy said: "Fed up.com!!!!! Word of advice for mumma’s to be DON’T expect you will be early even if everyone constantly says things to you like...

"'You have dropped!! he won’t be much longer!' 'You were 6 weeks premature so he will be early.'

"'Wow your bump is massive, he won’t go full term!'

I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue.

"I found the 1st trimester very challenging due to sickness & fatigue, but I can honestly say 38-40weeks has been a lot tougher mentally & physically! It’s this weird limbo stage.

"I’ve worked through the list of eating dates, pineapple, walking,sweeps, spicy food, raspberry leaf tea, clary sage oil baths, birthing ball.

"But we know what I mean!!! I give up and I’m just going to relax and let nature take its course as it’s so disheartening when nothing happens!! #40weekspregnant."

Her followers offered their advice including many of her celebrity pals.

Vicky Pattison wrote: "Still looking amazing though hun and being inspiring so keep your chin up beautiful. Nearly there."

Ferne McCann added: "Hang on in there my love love this honest post."

But Danny Miller jokingly said: "Hurry up!!!!!!"

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Lucy uploaded a photo to Instagram showing the two of them opening a box that contained a tiny white babygrow, alongside the caption: "Best birthday present I've ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

Read more: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at trolls who branded her 'fat'

Meanwhile, during a babymoon in the Algarve in September, Ryan shared a photo of himself cradling Lucy's bump as she posed in a blue swimsuit.

He wrote: "Blue is for....?" followed by a baby with a blue dummy and a blue heart emoji.

Back in December, Lucy revealed she had gained two stone during her pregnancy and she was embracing it.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, one of Lucy's followers – who is also pregnant – posed a probing question.

She said: "How have you found putting on extra weight during your pregnancy? I hate it. I've gained over two stone and accepted it's part of the journey."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.