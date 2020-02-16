Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh thought she'd be induced as she makes hospital visit

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed she thought she was going to be induced as she visited hospital.

The star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas, shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday showing herself lying in a hospital bed.

Lucy, 28, told fans she has an "awful cold" and doctors told her to go home and rest.

She wrote: "Not just yet baby boy. We thought I may be induced yesterday but luckily with further tests.

"Me and baby boy are going home to rest and get over this awful cold hopefully before labour.

"I'm on blood pressure tablets and need to up my iron intake.., Advice to stubborn mothers to be (like me!)... please rest as much as possible at the end.

"I have thought I'm invincible and want to do everything! Work, social engagements and nesting overload at home!

"I don't really sit still. But listen to your body and rest as and when you can!"

Ryan and Lucy will welcome their first child soon (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans have offered Lucy their support.

One person said: "Good luck babe, rest up and take a minute. You got this."

Another wrote: "Wishing you and baby boy well."

A third commented: "This is the time to take it easy, rest and recharge so you are ready for labour."

Lucy is getting ready to welcome her first child with former Coronation Street actor Ryan.

The star has been giving her fans updates throughout her pregnancy after announcing the news back in August last year.

Earlier this month, Lucy hit back at trolls who cruelly branded her "fat".

"God she's gone fat in the face and I never noticed that massive mole on her back before it's not very nice!" wrote one person.

Hitting back, Lucy wrote on Instagram: "Yes I have a mole on my back and have gained weight eight months pregnant.

"Just a couple of the lovely comments about me today - thanks guys."

She later shared a funny snap of herself holding a big gold spoon while surrounded by treats including cake, ice cream and what looked like custard.

Lucy wrote: "This is what I say to all the haters. Thanks for all the lovely messages.

"I think it's about time social media platforms and online publications put a stop to all this vile trolling... But most importantly the people writing these comments please, please seek help and find out where all your bitterness stems from!

"How would you feel if someone said the comments you have, to you or someone you love? Let's just BE KIND!!"

