‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence in a tweet after tragic shooting

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence in a tweet after he was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot by the actor yesterday (October 21) while filming his new movie, Rust.

The director of photography was flown to the hospital following the accident.

However, she later died of her injuries.

Alec was pictured shortly after the tragic accident looking “distraught” while still on set.

Now, 24 hours after the incident, the Hollywood star has broken his silence.

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence in a tweet following a tragic shooting (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Alec Baldwin tweet?

The 30 Rock actor took to Twitter where he shared his complete “shock” over the accident.

He told his followers: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

However, he also revealed he was working closely with the sheriff’s office to uncover what had happened.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.

Alec went on to share that he has been in contact with Halyna’s husband.

“I am in touch with her husband. I’m offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Read more: Peter Andre seriously ill and forced to pull out of work

Production on Rust has been halted (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, shortly after the incident, Alec was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears.

Rust Productions said it is providing counselling services to everyone connected with the film.

“We’ve halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time,” a spokesman said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Furthermore, in a heartbreaking final post, Halyna told her followers about the “perks” of working on the set of Rust.

She posted a video of herself riding a horse near the set, which she captioned: “One of the perks of shooting a Western is you get to ride horses on your day off.”

Meanwhile, what do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.