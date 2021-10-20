Peter Andre most ill he’s been in years as daughter begs him to get help

Peter Andre has opened up on his health worries after falling extremely ill.

Sharing the news on social media, the musician explained that while the illness isn’t related to COVID, he hasn’t felt so sick in three years.

He was also joined by his daughter Princess, who shared her concerns for her poorly dad.

Peter Andre has opened up on his health worries (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre updates fans on his illness

During an Instagram Live, Peter was heard coughing and spluttering.

He shared: “I’m supposed to be going to Manchester to do Grease but I’m so sick, I don’t know what to do… I’m so sick.”

Princess said: “How are you meant to do it like that? You’re going to be coughing.”

I’m pretty bad

The singer appeared determined to perform, adding: “But people have bought tickets. I know… I’m pretty bad.”

Princess replied: “I don’t think you should go, if you are up there singing and coughing, people are going to be like…

“Just don’t go. Everyone is saying rest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter went on to detail his flu-like symptoms, including aching in his body.

“I haven’t felt like this for two or three years,” he continued. “I had COVID, but that was a different kind of feel, but that was horrible.”

Princess, 13, then begged for her to dad to take a PCR test.

Read more: Peter Andre and Instagram fans hail make-up free daughter Princess, 14, as a ‘natural beauty’



Peter tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, after feeling “extremely tired and unwell.”

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, with his wife Emily, 31, assuming he was suffering from a different illness.

During an appearance on GMB, Peter said: “I have still got no sense of smell. I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me.”

Peter reassured fans that it wasn’t coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter gushes over daughter Princess

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Peter praised his eldest daughter in a recent post.

The Aussie star shared a shot of himself and Princess to his profile.

The photo showed the pair smiling, with Princess looking naturally beautiful.

Read more: Peter Andre stuns fans with lookalike sister as she’s mistaken for him ‘in a wig’



In addition, Peter said: “Can I be more proud of you my daughter?

“Btw, I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one things for sure, she is NOT wearing make up. And damn you made me look good. Anyways, love you so much.”

Peter shares his eldest children – Junior and Princess – with ex Katie Price.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.