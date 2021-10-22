Pictures of Alec Baldwin in the aftermath of a shocking accidental on-set shooting have emerged.

A woman died yesterday (October 21) after the Hollywood actor fired a prop gun on the set of the Western movie, Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot while working on the set as director of photography.

She was flown to hospital following the accident. However, she later died of her injuries.

Alec Baldwin was involved in a shooting on the set of his new movie (Credit: Splashnews)

Alec Baldwin shooting: First pictures emerge

Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital and will make a full recovery.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Former GMB star Piers Morgan took to Twitter to reveal his shock over the incident.

He also shared pictures of Alec Baldwin looking visibly distraught in the aftermath of the shooting.

One picture shows Alec hunched over and gripping his knees. Meanwhile, another shows the star looking frantic on the phone.

“A distraught Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer on the set of his new movie, and wounded the writer-director,” said Piers.

“How on earth could this have happened?”

Alec Baldwin pictured with his wife Hilaria (Credit: Splashnews)

What actually happened?

The shooting happened in the middle of a scene that was either being rehearsed or filmed.

Movies often use real guns during production. However, real bullets are not used. The props are instead loaded with blanks that create a flash and a bang without firing a projectile.

“We’re trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” said authorities.

In a statement, the movie’s production company, Rust Movie Productions, said: “We send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We’ve halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time. We are fully cooperating with the investigation.

“Rust Movie Productions will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event,” they added.

Halyna’s poignant final Instagram post

The news came just two days after Halyna shared a poignant post on Instagram, gushing about the “perks” of working on the set of Rust.

She shared a video of herself riding a horse on the set.

Halyna captioned the post: “One of the perks of shooting a Western is you get to ride horses on your day off.”

She finished the post, which has since been flooded with comments from emotional friends and fans, with a smiling face.

