Harry Kane sent his wife, Kate, a sweet message ahead of his victory with England at this year’s Euros.

The football captain gushed over the fitness instructor as she shared a snap of him on the pitch.

Harry, 27, scored the second in England’s 2-0 win over rivals Germany last night (June 29).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katekanex

What did Kate Kane say about husband Harry?

Ahead the match, Kate took to Instagram as the cheered on her husband.

The mum-of-two shared a snap of the star in an empty Wembley Stadium.

Alongside the shot, Kate penned: “Guessing game, cardboard cut out or the real thing? #LETSGOBABY @harrykane.”

Guessing game, cardboard cut out or the real thing?

The sweet post didn’t go unnoticed by Harry.

He commented: “Love you.”

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos wrote: “Aww love this.”

Harry Kane gushed over wife Kate on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cat Deeley added: “Pay! Cut out? Or real thing? HERO!!!!!”

One fan shared: “You should be proud of him.”

In addition, another said: “You guys are goals.”

Read more: England WAGs 2021 have very impressive careers and qualifications as well as national hero partners!

Meanwhile, the sweet gesture follows shortly after a throwback snap of the two resurfaced online.

It showed Harry and Kate posing with David Beckham at the launch of his academy in Greenwich, London.

The shot marked the first time Harry had met the football legend.

Throwback to David Beckham meeting Harry Kane and Katie Goodland in 2005. Harry and Katie married in June 2019 😍 pic.twitter.com/A8RwvBq88T — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2019

How did Harry and Kate meet?

Meanwhile, Harry and Kate have known each other since school.

The childhood sweethearts began dating as youngsters, before Harry popped the question in 2017.

Speaking to Esquire, Harry said of his partner: “We went to school together, so she’s seen my whole career. Of course, she’s finding it a little crazy.

Read more: Euro 2020 star Harry Kane and his wife posed with David Beckham when they were kids and it’s the cutest

“I think she’s even been in the papers a couple of times taking the dogs out.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2019, with Harry announcing that he had married his “best friend”.

Furthermore, the couple share three children; Ivy, four, Vivienne, two and six-month-old Louis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.