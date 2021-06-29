A picture of Euro 2020 star and England captain Harry Kane and his wife, Kate Kane, posing with David Beckham has been unearthed.

Harry and Kate are childhood sweethearts and have been together ever since.

The happy couple now has three children together, the most recent of which was born just six months ago.

But it’s been a long journey to get where they are today.

Harry Kane and his wife Kate met David Beckham before they got together (Credit: Splashnews)

Photo: Kate and Harry Kane with David Beckham

When Harry was just 11-years-old, he met David Beckham for the first time.

He was attending David’s launch of his Beckham Academy in Greenwich, London.

Kate, who went to school with Harry, also attended.

At one point, the lucky pair got to pose together with the Three Lions legend.

Little did they know that just three years later Kate would be his first kiss.

And then seven years later they would begin dating and go on to have three children together.

The England captain proposed to the fitness instructor in 2017.

The happy couple then later tied the knot in 2019.

In an interview with the Express, he said: “We’ve known each other for 20 years and been together for about six but she was my first kiss when I was about 14.

“That was a one-off at a party and although we were always good mates, it wasn’t until after we had left school that we got together properly.”

“We always spoke, but just got closer and closer and it went from there.

He added: “We always wanted to be young parents and you learn a bit about yourself in doing so. It’s a new level of responsibility.”

