England WAGs 2021 have very impressive careers and qualifications as well as national hero partners!

The WAGs of the England 2021 squad have fiercely supported their partners during this year’s Euros.
From cheering on their men, to looking after their family, being a WAG is a job in itself.
But what other qualifications and careers do they have?
England WAGs 2021: Kate Kane
Kate Kane is married to England captain Harry.
The childhood sweethearts, who tied the knot in 2019, share children Ivy, Vivienne and son Louis.
When she isn’t running around after the youngsters, Kate is actually a fitness instructor and a sports science graduate.
She regularly shares snaps of herself working out on Instagram.
Paige Milian
Paige is the girlfriend of Raheem Sterling, who scored against Germany last night (June 29).
As well as being a mum to sons, Thiago and Thai, the 25-year-old owns her own business.
Paige became a qualified accountant before going on to study property development.
Meanwhile, she started her own property company called Milian Property Group in 2019.
Fern Hawkins
Mum-of-two Fern is often seen cheering on fiancé Harry Maguire.
She graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2017 as a physiotherapist.
Ferne has since went on to welcome two daughters with the England star.
Lillie Saint was born in April 2019, while the couple welcomed Piper Rose this year.
England WAGs: Mia McClenaghan
Mia is a new addition to the England WAGs.
The stunning blonde met Reece James last year during the pandemic – the same year that Reece made his debut for the England team.
She recently completed a law degree at Royal Holloway, University of London.
Meanwhile, her LinkedIn profile shows she’s a senior interviewer for a legal advice centre advising prisoners on family matters.
Megan Davison
As well as being married to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Megan studied hard at university.
She graduated with a degree in childhood studies at the University of Sunderland.
Meanwhile, Megan and Jordan also share a son together.
England WAGs: Chloe Wealleans-Watts
Chloe began dating Mason Mount back in 2017.
Originally from Northumberland, she is a member of girl band 303.
The girl group boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram.
Furthermore, Chloe is also signed to Storm Models.
Olivia Naylor
Currently dating John Stones, Olivia has brains as well as beauty.
The mum-of-one is the CEO and director of her own beauty clinic in Stockport.
Meanwhile, she’s also an eyebrow specialist with seven years experience.
