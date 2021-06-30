England WAGs 2021 have very impressive careers and qualifications as well as national hero partners!

The WAGs of the England 2021 squad have fiercely supported their partners during this year’s Euros.

From cheering on their men, to looking after their family, being a WAG is a job in itself.

But what other qualifications and careers do they have?

Kate Kane is among this year’s England 2021 WAGs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

England WAGs 2021: Kate Kane

Kate Kane is married to England captain Harry.

The childhood sweethearts, who tied the knot in 2019, share children Ivy, Vivienne and son Louis.

Read more: Why is it called Euro 2020 and not Euro 2021?

When she isn’t running around after the youngsters, Kate is actually a fitness instructor and a sports science graduate.

She regularly shares snaps of herself working out on Instagram.

Raheem Stirling and his partner Paige Milian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paige Milian

Paige is the girlfriend of Raheem Sterling, who scored against Germany last night (June 29).

As well as being a mum to sons, Thiago and Thai, the 25-year-old owns her own business.

Paige became a qualified accountant before going on to study property development.

Meanwhile, she started her own property company called Milian Property Group in 2019.

Fern Hawkins is engaged to footballer Harry Maguire (Credit: Instagram/_fernhawkins)

Fern Hawkins

Mum-of-two Fern is often seen cheering on fiancé Harry Maguire.

She graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2017 as a physiotherapist.

Ferne has since went on to welcome two daughters with the England star.

Lillie Saint was born in April 2019, while the couple welcomed Piper Rose this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@miamcclenaghan)

England WAGs: Mia McClenaghan

Mia is a new addition to the England WAGs.

The stunning blonde met Reece James last year during the pandemic – the same year that Reece made his debut for the England team.

Read more: Harry Kane and his wife posed with David Beckham when they were kids and it’s the cutest

She recently completed a law degree at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Meanwhile, her LinkedIn profile shows she’s a senior interviewer for a legal advice centre advising prisoners on family matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGS (@megan_davison_)

Megan Davison

As well as being married to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Megan studied hard at university.

She graduated with a degree in childhood studies at the University of Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Megan and Jordan also share a son together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Wealleans-Watts (@chloewealleanswatts)

England WAGs: Chloe Wealleans-Watts

Chloe began dating Mason Mount back in 2017.

Originally from Northumberland, she is a member of girl band 303.

The girl group boasts over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

Furthermore, Chloe is also signed to Storm Models.

Olivia Naylor

Currently dating John Stones, Olivia has brains as well as beauty.

The mum-of-one is the CEO and director of her own beauty clinic in Stockport.

Meanwhile, she’s also an eyebrow specialist with seven years experience.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.