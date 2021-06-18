The England Euro 2020 squad has changed a lot since we last saw them at the 2018 World Cup and, with the team, come their respective wives and girlfriends, commonly referred to as WAGs.

But who are they?

As England gear up for their match against Scotland tonight (June 18), we take a look at the women behind the goal-scoring greats.

Megan Davison supporting Jordan Pickford at the 2018 World Cup (Credit: Splash News)

England Euro 2020 WAGs: Megan Davison

Megan is married to her childhood sweetheart Jordan Pickford.

The pair had planned to marry abroad, however, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

Instead, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2020 that included their two-year-old son, Arlo.

Harry Kane and his wife Kate at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Kane

Kate Kane has been with her childhood sweetheart Harry Kane since school.

The England captain proposed to the fitness instructor in 2017 and the pair later tied the knot in 2019.

The happy couple share two girls, Ivy and Vivienne Jane, and their son Louis, who was born in December 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@miamcclenaghan)

England WAGs: Mia McClenaghan

Mia McClenaghan met Reece James last year during the pandemic – the same year that Reece made his debut for the England team.

Mia is a recently graduated student and regularly shares pictures of herself with Reece on her Instagram page.

Fern Hawkins at the 2018 World Cup (Credit: Splash News)

Fern Hawkins

Sheffield-born Fern Hawkins is the fiancée of player Harry Maguire.

The childhood sweethearts met in 2011 when he was playing for Sheffield United.

They got engaged in 2018 in Paris, and share two daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Wealleans-Watts (@chloewealleanswatts)

England WAGs: Chloe Wealleans-Watts

Chloe Wealleans-Watts is believed to have met Mason Mount in 2017.

It’s thought that they began dating shortly after.

Chloe, 21, is a model and a singer.

Raheem Stirling and his partner Paige Milian (Credit: Splash News)

Paige Milian

Paige Milian is engaged to Manchester City player Raheem Sterling.

Before they got together, Paige worked at retailer JD Sports. However, she quit her role to be with her man.

They got engaged in 2018, a year after Paige welcomed their son, Thiago.

Charlotte Trippier – wife of Kieran – at the 2018 World Cup (Credit: Splash News)

Charlotte Trippier

Brunette beauty Charlotte Trippier tied the knot with her hubby Kieran in 2016.

Just like fellow WAG Megan Davison, their wedding plans were ruined due to a virus, this time the Zika virus.

The couple share a son and a daughter, but Charlotte tends to stay out of the limelight, other than when she’s supporting her hubby at matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Cooke Foden (@beccaf_xx)

Rebecca Cooke

Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden met when they were teenagers.

They became parents for the time in 2019 when they were both just 18 years old, welcoming son Ronnie.

Two years later, the pair are now expecting a baby girl.

Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos with Cally Jane Beech from Love Island (Credit: Splash News)

England WAGs: Anouska Santos

Anouska Santos is currently dating Manchester player Luke Shaw.

The happy couple welcomed a son together, Reign London, in 2019.

Anouska announced the birth on her Instagram page and said that she hoped the little one would be just like his father.

Ashleigh Behan

Ashleigh Behan has been dating Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips since he began rising up the ranks.

Childhood sweethearts, they’ve been dating since high school.

A make-up artist by trade, Ashleigh has since turned her attention to a career on TikTok where she regularly posts videos with her man.

Conor and Amie Coady on the red carpet (Credit: Ian Tuttle/BPI/Shutterstock)

England WAGs: Amie Coady

Amie and Conor Coady have been together for years.

The couple share three children together – Henri, Freddie and Louie.

Centre-back Conor, now 28, has been representing his country since he was 15 years old, graduating to the senior squad in August 2020.

