Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers make announcement to fans: ‘We’re delighted’

Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers have delighted their followers with an exciting announcement.

The telly faves have been in the business for nearly two decades – and it’s fair to say they’ve amassed a loyal legion of fans along the way. However, the pair have faced heartache recently as Dave has been battling cancer.

The chef revealed his cancer diagnosis back in May 2022. Since then, he has kept his loyal legion of followers updated on how he is doing. And on Thursday (August 3) the motorcycle-riding cooking duo had some exciting news to share with fans.

The much-loved pair have delighted fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers issue exciting announcement

Taking to their Instagram, the guys revealed that their new book would be released in October. The pair even treated fans to a look at the cover of the no-doubt-soon-to-be-best-seller.

In the caption, The Hairy Bikers penned: “We’re delighted to announce the cover of our brand new book Ultimate Comfort Food,” they said. “Super excited for this one to come out.”

They added: “Filled to the brim with new exciting, comforting recipes for you and your family to enjoy.” The pair added: “Pre-order with the link available in our bio!”

Si King and Dave Myers fans rally round Hairy Bikers

As expected, fans were over the moon to hear the news and rushed to the comments section to share their excitement.

One follower penned: “Fantastic! Well done gents!” Another added: “Can’t wait for this book, great cover both looking very handsome.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else chimed in and gushed: “Hurray! It looks great.” A fourth agreed: “Definitely buying this.”

The telly faves’ new book hits the shelves later this year (Credit: ITV)

Dave on his ‘gruelling’ chemo

Recently, Dave updated fans on his “gruelling” chemotherapy schedule, adding he’s had to learn to ride a bike again.

“It’s been hard but I’m not the only one and I’m getting through it and I’m back at work,” he said.

“I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes,” he then added to The Times. “I’m doing all right. It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some hard years but this one’s been… I’ve had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It’s going the right way.”

Read more: Fans gush over Hairy Biker Dave Myers in latest social media picture: ‘So glad’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.