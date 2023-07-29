Fans gush over Hairy Biker Dave Myers in latest social media picture: ‘So glad’

It’s been a tough few months for Dave Myers – so fans were thrilled to see him looking back at his best in his latest Insta snap.

The 65-year-old Hairy Biker was diagnosed with cancer in May last year. He has had 30 bouts of chemotherapy to remedy the illness.

However, Dave is back on the up. He has reunited with Si King and the pair are on the road again.

Dave Myers health battle latest

Taking to Instagram, the pair issued a short statement to fans.

“Just a couple of handsome chaps on shoot yesterday,” they wrote. “Love Dave and Si.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Naturally, the TV duo’s 261,000 followers were quick to gush over seeing Dave back looking much better.

Flocking to the comments, one wrote: “Oh my goodness Dave looks so well, lovely to see you both back together.”

A second agreed: “So glad that the boys are back together.”

Oh my goodness Dave looks so well, lovely to see you both back together.

“What lovely smiley faces. Dave your hair looks great!” said a third.

“Great to see you both looking healthy, happy and handsome!” a fourth cheered.

Meanwhile a fifth said: “Great to see you both happy and back at it!”

When do the Hairy Bikers return?

Recently, Dave updated fans on his ‘gruelling’ chemotherapy schedule, adding he’s had to learn to ride a bike again.

“It’s been hard but I’m not the only one and I’m getting through it and I’m back at work,” he said.

The Hairy Bikers return to screens soon (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes.”

He added to The Times: “I’m doing all right. It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some hard years but this one’s been… I’ve had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It’s going the right way.”

Read more: Dave Myers issues heartwarming Hairy Bikers update following cancer diagnosis: ‘It brought tears to our eyes’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.