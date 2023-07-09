Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers fame looks to his side, as does Si King
Dave Myers issues heartwarming Hairy Bikers update following cancer diagnosis: ‘It brought tears to our eyes’

By Robert Leigh

Dave Myers has given a heartwarming update on the future of his Hairy Bikers partnership with Si King.

Telly fave Dave, 65, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022 and has undergone chemotherapy treatment.

He has previously opened up about how chemo “doesn’t half age you quickly”, explaining how his balance and walking have been affected.

Dave has also told said the “brutal” treatment has affected his appetite and consequently he lost weight.

But in latest news about Dave, the cookery star has shared how getting back on his bike was deeply emotional for both him and mate Si, 56.

Si King and Dave Myers enjoy a cup of tea and a chat
Pals Si King and Dave Myers enjoying a cup of tea and a chat – and they’re heading back to a TV screen near you! (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers shares Hairy Bikers update

Speaking with the Yorkshire Post, Dave noted he had to become familiar with being in the saddle again.

“It’s been hard but I’m not the only one,” he said. “And I’m getting through it and I’m back at work.”

Getting on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes.

Dave added: “I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again. And to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes.”

Earlier this year, Dave said during a podcast appearance in March he may be filming once again by May. And by May, reports confirmed Dave and Si would return to TV for The Hairy Bikers Go West.

The eight-part series for BBC Two will see the pair explore the culinary attractions of the west coast, riding from Scotland all the way to Devon.

Si King and Dave Myers get to work in the kitchen
Hairy Bikers will be back on the road, as well as in the kitchen (Credit: BBC)

And, as regular viewers may expect, the duo will meet artisan food producers, award-winning chefs and others keen to share their passion for local produce.

Here at ED!, we can’t wait to see Dave and Si reunited and back on the road!

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Si King details co-star Dave Myers’ ‘difficult’ health woes

