Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has updated fans with his “big step forward” and fans are thrilled.

TV chef Dave, who is recovering from cancer, shared a picture of himself with his partner in crime Si King.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers marks ‘big step forward’

Si and Dave were seen posing and smiling alongside a new motorbike.

Dave posted the snap to the pair’s joint Instagram page and captioned the post: “Big step forward in getting back in the saddle.”

He added: “Si came with me to take a look at my new bike – a 500cc royal Enfield bullet trials bike.

“Very exciting, thank you Arnold’s motorcycles of Burton.

“Love Dave.”

‘Fantastic news’

Fans flocked to the comments section to offer their support.

One said: “Fantastic news. Until you have ridden a bike people just do not understand the pull of getting back riding again. Have fun and stay safe Dave and Si.”

Another commented: “Brilliant news Dave, you’re looking great.”

A third added: “Enjoy – you so deserve it. I’m thrilled for you, sending my very best wishes.”

Meanwhile, fellow TV chef James Martin added: “Pop in any time fellas,” appearing to suggest they were in his neighbourhood.

Dave’s health battle

The new bike purchase comes after Dave was diagnosed with cancer in April 2022.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant had been undergoing chemotherapy.

This forced him to take a step back from filming and public appearances.

Last month Dave made one of his first appearances on BBC Breakfast since his diagnosis.

He said: “It is still ongoing, but I’m kind of doing alright and you know, like many people, it’s something that one learns to live with.

“But I’m delighted, my hair – I’ve got thicker hair than I had before I had the chemo.”

