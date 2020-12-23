Gorka Marquez has delighted his army of fans with some absolutely adorable snaps of his young daughter Mia.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 30, shared several heartwarming photos with Mia, 17 months.

Taking to Instagram, he posted two pictures of them enjoying a daddy daughter walk.

All wrapped up, Gorka gently guides Mia via her child reins down a frosty road.

Gorka Marquez with partner Gemma Atkinson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mia is wearing a very cute bobble hat with a pink puffer jacket and leggings.

Meanwhile, Gorka looks ultra trendy in his designer joggers and sports jacket.

Sharing in view of his some 636,000 followers, he captioned the snaps with: “Morning walks,” followed by a heart emoji and tagging his partner and Mia’s mum Gemma Atkinson.

Gorka’s celebrity and Strictly pals rushed to comment.

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean gushed: “My heart,” while Giovanni Pernice posted a heart emoji.

And former Strictly contender Alex Scott also posted a heart emoji.

Gorka with his 2020 Strictly partner Maisie Smith (Credit: BBC)

One fan complimented: “Best photo seen yet this festive season – one very happy papa and his princess.”

While another user argued: “I’m sure the Strictly Glitterball would be nice but you’ve already got the very best prize in your lovely family.”

Indeed Gorka competed on 2020 Strictly’s with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

Despite their efforts, they ultimately lost out to winners Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey.

After they lost out, he posted a gushing tribute to Maisie on Instagram.

His words included: “@maisiesmithofficial you have been a star from day one you’ve work so hard and leave you sweat, blood and Tears in that studio ( well and lots of blisters).

“You came everyday with a smile and open to learn and challenge your self.

“Thank you for always trusted me and everything what I say and thought was the best for us as a Team.

“You‘ve grown so much as dancer and person and I am so proud of you!! Gonna miss you Partner!”

But never a sore loser, he also congratulated the winners with: “Big congrats to the winners @otimabuse @billbaileyofficial you guys were amazing and have been through the whole series!!!”

