Ranvir Singh ‘flirted’ with Joel Dommett as he appeared on Lorraine without a top on.

The Masked Singer star Joel had woken up just minutes before his chat with stand-in host Ranvir on Wednesday’s edition of the programme.

Ranvir joked she’s “got to stop flirting with all the men” as she told Joel he looked “alright” without a top on.

What did Ranvir Singh say about Joel Dommett?

After a clip of the last series of The Masked Singer played, Joel said: “I look so much better on television there than I do now.”

Ranvir told him: “Actually you look alright now…

“I’ve got to stop flirting with all the men apparently that’s all I do according to the papers. I’ve got to stop.”

Joel asked: “Shall I put a T-shirt on?”

However, Ranvir cheekily replied: “No stay like that. Everybody in the gallery is happy.”

Ranvir has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the show this week.

Earlier in the week, she had made another cheeky comment but this time about her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

Romance rumours have surrounded the pair during their time in the BBC competition.

On Monday, Giovanni sent Ranvir a video message to congratulate her on landing her Lorraine guest host role.

What did Giovanni say to Ranvir?

In it, the Italian dancer said: “After smashing the dance floor you’re sitting now in the chair presenting one of the biggest shows on TV.

“I’m so proud of you, I’m really, really, really proud of you. You are just incredible.”

After gushing over his message, Ranvir quipped: “Was it only me who noticed he wasn’t wearing anything under that cardi?”

