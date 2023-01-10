Gordon Ramsay has accidentally hinted that he’s expecting another baby with his wife Tana.

The celebrity chef seemingly slipped up during an appearance on the radio earlier today (Tuesday, January 10).

Gordon Ramsay slips up?

Gordon seemingly hinted that he and his wife Tana are ready for another child.

The 56-year-old chef was on Heart Breakfast this morning talking about his new ITV show, Next Level Chef.

However, the conversation soon moved on to children.

It was during this chat that Gordon revealed that his wife, Tana, is keen to welcome another baby into the family.

Gordon said: “Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way.”

“Tanya’s jeans aren’t fitting her, she would love one more baby and I’m like: ‘No, no, no,'” he continued.

Are Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay expecting another kid?

Host of the show, Amanda Holden, then pressed on, asking: “Is it Christmas or is it a baby?”

“Do you know what, I don’t know yet? I’ll double-check when I get back. I’m going to Boots on the way back from here and I’ll double-check,” he told Amanda.

“It’s already hard enough when I take Oscar to school. ‘Hey what’s your grandad’s name?’ or sports day when I’m standing there with an egg and spoon thinking, holy….”

Gordon then said that he’s going to get into trouble with his wife for slipping up.

Gordon slammed by Alan Sugar

Gordon’s slip-up comes just days after Lord Alan Sugar slammed him for “ripping-off” the Apprentice.

Last year saw Gordon launch his show – Future Food Stars – which saw 12 chefs compete for a £150,000 investment from the TV chef.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Lord Sugar took aim at Gordon’s show, calling it a “rip-off” of The Apprentice.

“I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice,” he said.

“No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate. That’s all I would say,” he added.

