Gordon Ramsay smiling
News

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana expecting another baby after he accidentally drops hint?

Gordon put his foot in it earlier

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Gordon Ramsay has accidentally hinted that he’s expecting another baby with his wife Tana.

The celebrity chef seemingly slipped up during an appearance on the radio earlier today (Tuesday, January 10).

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay
Are there more kids in the way for the couple? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gordon Ramsay slips up?

Gordon seemingly hinted that he and his wife Tana are ready for another child.

The 56-year-old chef was on Heart Breakfast this morning talking about his new ITV show, Next Level Chef.

However, the conversation soon moved on to children.

It was during this chat that Gordon revealed that his wife, Tana, is keen to welcome another baby into the family.

Gordon said: “Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way.”

“Tanya’s jeans aren’t fitting her, she would love one more baby and I’m like: ‘No, no, no,'” he continued.

Gordon Ramsay looking concerned
Is baby number six on the way for Gordon? (Credit: BBC)

Are Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay expecting another kid?

Host of the show, Amanda Holden, then pressed on, asking: “Is it Christmas or is it a baby?”

“Do you know what, I don’t know yet? I’ll double-check when I get back. I’m going to Boots on the way back from here and I’ll double-check,” he told Amanda.

Last time I looked there were five, there could be one more on the way.

“It’s already hard enough when I take Oscar to school. ‘Hey what’s your grandad’s name?’ or sports day when I’m standing there with an egg and spoon thinking, holy….”

Gordon then said that he’s going to get into trouble with his wife for slipping up.

Lord Alan Sugar smiling
Lord Sugar hit out at Gordon (Credit: BBC)

Gordon slammed by Alan Sugar

Gordon’s slip-up comes just days after Lord Alan Sugar slammed him for “ripping-off” the Apprentice.

Last year saw Gordon launch his show – Future Food Stars – which saw 12 chefs compete for a £150,000 investment from the TV chef.

In an interview with the MailOnline, Lord Sugar took aim at Gordon’s show, calling it a “rip-off” of The Apprentice.

“I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice,” he said.

“No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate. That’s all I would say,” he added.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly team up for appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox as fans thrilled

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Baby Gordon Ramsay Tana Ramsay

Trending Articles

Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh smile in photos for Breaking Dad series 5
Breaking Dad series 5: Fans finally get their pleas answered as ITV announces shake-up
Harry and Meghan looking shocked
Harry and Meghan dealt huge blow as they’re told to ‘leave’ their California home?
Gloria Hunniford speaking on Loose Women
Loose Women: Gloria Hunniford rushed to hospital in ‘near-critical’ condition after falling ‘very unwell’
Emmerdale spoilers first look: Paddy Kim and Caleb
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 16-20
Coronation Street spoilers: Summer, Mike and Teddy in three-way pic
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 16-20
Prince William, Meghan Markle smiling and Prince Harry looking down during engagements
Prince William ‘recoiled’ after being left ‘freaked out’ by Meghan’s behaviour during first meeting, Harry claims