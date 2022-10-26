Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly team up for appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox as fans thrilled

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, will appear in the latest edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair have signed up to join the cast on Celebrity Gogglebox, appearing in this week’s Stand Up to Cancer special.

The celebrity chef and the TikTok star said that they had “a lot of fun” filming the series.

They said: “We’re always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox.

“Every penny raised goes towards finding cures for cancer so I hope we can help raise bucketloads of money.”

Tilly Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay will feature on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly on Celebrity Gogglebox

The official Gogglebox Instagram account also announced the news, saying: “Cooking up something special for you this Friday for the #Gogglebox @SU2CUK special! (fire emoji, eye emoji, telly emoji). Welcome to the #Gogglebox fam @Gordongram & @tillyramsay (heart face emoji).”

Gordon and Tilly will star alongside Gogglebox regulars when the show returns on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Fans rushed to comment and share their excitement over the announcement.

One replied: “Oooh looking forward to this! Used to watch Tilly’s show with my girls when they were younger.”

“Yay! Can’t wait to see Gordon on it, he’s so brilliant!” wrote a second.

Meanwhile, a third Gogglebox fan added: “Cannot wait!”

Gordon and Tilly aren’t the only ones to be joining the charity special.

Hollywood actor Luke Evans and his pal Charlotte Church will also be making an appearance.

“They’ll be having a Wales of time this Friday on #Gogglebox @SU2CUK special! Welcome to the #Gogglebox fam @thereallukeevans & @therealcharlottechurch,” wrote the show’s Instagram account.

Gordon Ramsay is back with Gino and Fred this Christmas (Credit: Splashnews)

Gordon’s back with the boys

Meanwhile, Gordon will also be returning to TV again over the Christmas period.

Gordon, Gino and Fred are returning for a brand new Road Trip series next year, with a festive special to arrive beforehand for fans to enjoy.

The beloved ITV trio will once again get behind the wheel of their RV for a road trip to travel across Andalusia and Galicia in Spain.

Sharing his excitement about getting on the road again, Gordon gushed: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions, and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

Fans of the cheeky trio will also get a helping of their hilarious antics with not just one, but two Christmas special episodes titled Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen will serve up a treat for fans featuring never-before-seen action from across the earlier Road Trip seasons.

A source recently told The Sun that the boys were preparing to get back onto the road: “The boys are really excited to get going on their first trip since Covid restrictions were lifted.”

