Gordon Ramsay has been warned of a “curse” at his restaurants by animal rights group PETA.

With Halloween fast approaching, the group has warned that Gordon and his diners could be “at risk” of the curse.

It’s said to be brought on by eating octopus and, as a result, they’ve pleaded with him to take it off the menu at his restaurants.

PETA has released a new video in the run up to Halloween detailing the curse.

The “fabled, ancient curse” is said to “slowly turn any human who kills, cooks or consumes octopuses into a cephalopod”.

And they’ve reached out to Gordon to issue a plea and a warning over the so-called curse.

In a statement, PETA said: “By serving octopuses in your restaurants at this eerie time of year, you put yourself and diners at risk of this fabled, ancient curse.”

PETA said it has sent a letter to the chef pointing out that “octopuses are hyper-intelligent animals capable of complex thought processes”.

The letter is said to point out that they “can navigate mazes, use tools and learn how to do such things as unscrew lids simply by watching”.

PETA also added: “They are also extremely sensitive to pain.

“Fortunately, dodging the curse is simple: take octopuses off your menus for good and pledge never, ever to eat these clever cephalopods.”

PETA’s plea to Gordon

Issuing their plea to the chef, PETA said: “If Gordon Ramsay could make decisions with his heart instead of his bottomless stomach, he’d admit that carving up these highly intelligent, sensitive beings is cruel and unnecessary.”

PETA’s Elisa Allen added: “As Halloween approaches, PETA is warning Ramsay and people everywhere to change course to vegan eating or suffer the ‘octocurse’.”

Gordon’s shock health diagnosis

It’s not the first warning Gordon has had when it comes to his health and wellbeing.

Last year, Gordon was urged to “slow down” after a shock health diagnosis.

Back in February 2021, Gordon revealed that he had just undergone surgery after falling during a training run in London.

He later went on to learn that he was battling arthritis.

At the time, he said: “I’ve just come off two weeks on crutches, as I had meniscus surgery.

“And when I got the X-rays back, the doctor said: ‘You’ve got arthritis in your knee.'”

He then added: “I’d never heard that word in relation to me before. He told me I needed to start slowing down.”

