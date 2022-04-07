Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay urged to ‘slow down’ after shock health diagnosis

Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay is back on BBC One with the second episode of his new cooking show tonight (April 7).

The programme sees 12 entrepreneurs take on a series of challenges as they compete to win an £150,000 investment.

But earlier this year, Gordon was dealt some challenging news of his own.

Gordon Ramsay appears on Future Food Stars tonight (Credit: BBC)

Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay on his health diagnosis

Back in February, Gordon revealed that he had just underwent surgery after falling during a training run in London.

He later went on to learn that he was battling arthritis.

Speaking to The Sun, Gordon explained: “I’ve just come off two weeks on crutches, as I had meniscus surgery. I did it running up the hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. It was [bleeping] painful.

I needed to start slowing down.

“And when I got the X-rays back, the doctor said, ‘You’ve got arthritis in your knee’.”

Gordon added: “I’d never heard that word in relation to me before. He told me I needed to start slowing down.”

The celebrity chef works out two-hours-a-day, on top of a 12-hour work day.

He concluded: “I’m a workaholic and training is my release.”

It isn’t the first time Gordon has spoken about his love of fitness and exercise.

The star previously lost four stone after embarking on a military-style regime.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Gordon explained his weight slowly began to creep up during his early career.

Gordon’s weight loss

He shared: “[Wife] Tana was not impressed with the way I was. I was overweight, 18 stone.

“I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat [bleep].”

Over the years, Gordon, who lost his father to a heart attack at 53, has also competed in various Ironman competitions.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

