Gordon Ramsay’s near-death experience after accident: ‘I thought I was a goner’

Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay once revealed that he thought he was a “goner” during a harrowing near-death experience.

The incident, which happened back in 2008, left the star struggling underwater following a terrifying fall from a cliff in Iceland.

Gordon’s near-death experience happened in 2008 (Credit: BBC)

Back in 2008, whilst filming The F-Word, Gordon had a near-death experience that left him thinking he was a “goner”.

The now 55-year-old was filming in Iceland when the incident happened.

The F-Word saw Gordon invite aspiring chefs to cook for 50 customers. It was down to the customer to judge whether or not the food was good.

One of the dishes that they were planning to make contained puffin – so Gordon and the crew went out hunting for some.

They headed out to some treacherous 280-meter high cliffs to catch the birds – which was when disaster struck.

Gordon lost his footing while on the dangerous path, leading to him falling into the freezing waters below – wearing winter clothing.

Gordon hunting for puffins in Iceland in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay’s near-death experience

The 55-year-old was underwater for 45 seconds before he managed to get to safety.

Speaking about the experience in an interview with The Sun at the time, Gordon said: “I thought I was a goner.”

He continued, saying: “They say cats have nine lives. I’ve had 12 already and I don’t know how many more I’ll have.”

Gordon then went on to say that he realised as he was underwater that his boots and waterproof clothing were dragging him down.

“I’m an extremely good swimmer, but I couldn’t get to the surface. I was panicking and my lungs were filling with water,” he said.

He then went on to reveal that when he managed to surface he was “dazed”. He also said that his head was numb too.

Gordon hit back recently (Credit: BBC)

Future Food Stars on BBC

More recently, Gordon hit back at claims that he was making contestants cry on his new show, Future Food Stars.

During last week’s episode, emotions ran high, with meltdowns and tears aplenty.

And it seems as though food critic Jay Rayner wasn’t impressed with Gordon’s behaviour on the show.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Is this all you have? Shouting at people? Swearing at people? Humiliating people? Making people cry? Then punching the air when the cameras turns off?”

Gordon was quick to respond. He wrote: “Jay you inspire me every day…especially after your performance on the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” Jay was quick to remind Gordon, however, that he had won the Weakest Link before.

“And neither time did I make anyone cry,” he added.

Gordon had the last word though. “Jay your professional job is stuffing your face on the back of great chefs. When are you going to get a real job ?? Goodbye,” he wrote.

Future Food Stars continues tonight (Thursday, April 28) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.