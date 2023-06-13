Gordon Ramsay looking serious, Strictly logo
Strictly star faces wrath of Gordon Ramsay as it’s ‘confirmed’ he’s dating his daughter

They appeared to go public over the weekend

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Former Strictly contestant Adam Peaty  faces the wrath of Gordon Ramsay after ‘confirmed’ he’s dating his daughter.

The Olympic swimmer appeared to go public with Gordon’s daughter Holly on Instagram over the weekend.

Adam Peaty posing by swimming pool
Adam Peaty ‘confirmed’ he is dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter (Credit: YouTube)

Adam Peaty ‘dating’ Gordon Ramsay daughter

Holly Ramsay posted a series of holiday snaps to her Instagram over the weekend, and it seems there was a mystery man behind the camera.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter shared her week’s “camera roll” with her 327k followers. This included a stunning photo of her in a bikini and some beautiful Cornish landscapes.

One particular picture, which showed a dog relaxing on a sun lounger, caught the eagle eye of one follower.

“Adam’s dog is the 3rd photo?!?” They commented. Low and behold, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty was tagged in the photo.

Just to get tongues wagging further, Holly then shared the post to her story, tagging Adam again with the camera emoji.

Holly Ramsay Instagram story from her holiday
Holly appeared to confirm her romance with Adam Peaty (Credit: Instagram)

The couple seemed to confirm their romance once and for all as Adam commented a white heart on the photo, which Holly returned.

Adam Peaty relationship history

There have been rumours of something cooking between 28-year-old Adam and 23-year-old Holly ever since they were spotted interacting on Instagram. Last month, Adam subtly reacted to several of the model’s stunning snaps with fire and drooling emojis. In return, influencer Holly cheered on Adam with clapping emojis commented on his posts.

The news comes after Adam announced his split from ex-girlfriend Eiri last August. The two of them share a two-year-old son George. Let’s hope Gordon approves of the relationship, otherwise good luck to Adam!

ED! has commented reps of Adam and Holly for comment on this story.

YouTube video player

