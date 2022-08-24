Strictly star Adam Peaty has announced that he has split from his girlfriend of three years, Eirianedd Munro.

The Strictly Come Dancing star met Eiri at the University of Loughborough and share a one-year-old son, George.

Strictly star Adam has split from his girlfriend (Credit: Cover Images)

Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

Adam, 27, announced the sad news via a post on his Instagram.

The picture shows Olympic swimmer Adam, ex-girlfriend Eiri and their son George all dressed up for an event.

He captioned the post: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.”

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now, that means ending our romantic relationship,” he continued.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George, and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time, so I ask that our privacy is respected, and I won’t be saying anything further.”

The couple only recently returned from a trip to Santorini, where they shared pictures regularly on their social media accounts.

Adam and Eiri have a son, George (Credit: BBC)

Eiri shares update

Eirianedd also shared an update on the split on her Instagram Stories.

She said: “The last three years have been so, so amazing.

“Our little family has experienced so much laughter and love and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that!

“This next chapter of my life is surely going to be an incredibly difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating or messaging.

“I have shared so much of my life, but for now, I’m choosing privacy, and I hope that you will all respect that.

“I love and appreciate you all so much, and I’m so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you’ve given me.”

Eiri ended the post by stating: “I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything.”

