The first series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip returned to screens last night and had viewers in stitches.

The ITV programme, starring culinary whizzes Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo and First Dates host Fred Sirieix, aired in 2018.

And on Monday (April 19) evening, the first ever episode was back on TV for a repeat.

Gordon, Gino and Fred series one is back on TV (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the Gordon, Gino and Fred series one repeat?

On Twitter, viewers admitted they forgot how funny it was, calling it “much needed” TV during COVID times.

In the first episode, called The Italian Job, the trio travel to Italy.

It saw them sourcing ingredients for a meal for 50 people at Gino’s friend’s vow renewal ceremony.

For the first episode, the trio were in Italy (Credit: ITV)

Scooter antics and Gino’s dodgy driving

They also took whipped around Naples on scooters – hilariously enduring, and returning, angry beeps from other road users – and visited the area’s oldest pizzeria.

Read more: Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip: When does the new series start?

Elsewhere, Family Fortunes presenter Gino had Gordon in stitches when he managed to get their camper van wedged stuck on a curb – although Fred was none too pleased!

The repeat had ITV viewers howling (Credit: ITV)

Fans in stitches watching Gordon, Gino and Fred series one

On Twitter, fans tuning in called it “exactly what’s needed”.

One tweeted: “Exactly what’s needed tonight #GordonGinoandFred.”

A second wrote: “#GordonGinoAndFred are exactly what I needed this evening.”

I forgot how funny this was the first time round! These three crack me up.

A third said: “Loving it, so funny, Gino driving that camper van, what the bloody? @Ginofantastico @GordonRamsay #GordonGinoandFred.”

A fourth put: “I forgot how funny this was the first time round! These three crack me up #gordonginoandfred.”

Someone else said it was a “belly full of laughs” and “brilliant”.

I didn't realise until Mum recommended it but #GordonGinoAndFred are exactly what I needed this evening 😂 — Paris (@thegirlinflat26) April 19, 2021

Loving it so funny, Gino driving that camper van what the bloody? @Ginofantastico @GordonRamsay #GordonGinoandFred — Jules (@julesey23) April 19, 2021

I forgot how funny this was the first time round! These three crack me up #gordonginoandfred — Nikks (@Nikk381) April 19, 2021

#GordonGinoAndFred absolutely brilliant!! A belly full of laughs! Lol — They Call Me Tee (@iamterron) April 19, 2021

“Laughing so much,” said a fifth.

A sixth said: “Forgot how funny this was #GordonGinoandFred.”

Someone else put: “Needed that giggle tonight! Love the three amigos #gordonginoandfred.”

Another said: “What a fun series. Just what is needed to lighten the mood. So funny! #GordonGinoAndFred.”

Forgot how funny this was #GordonGinoandFred — scott pugh (@scottpugh88) April 19, 2021

Needed that giggle tonight! Love the 3 Amigos #gordonginoandfred — Katie Banoub-Ralph (@nouby) April 19, 2021

What a fun series. Just what is needed to lighten the mood. So funny! 😁 #GordonGinoAndFred — Emily Rachel (@brightspark_86) April 19, 2021

New series on the way

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is returning for a new series.

Unfortunately, there’s no official air date yet, although Gordon has previously said it will be on later in 2021.

Read more: Fred Sirieix reveals Gordon and Gino’s ‘disagreement’ over new series of Road Trip

What’s more, several months ago ITV confirmed it had commissioned the programme for another two seasons and accompanying Christmas specials, meaning fans will be getting further series in 2022 and 2023.

– The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip rerun of series one continues tonight (Tuesday, April 20) at 9pm on ITV

