Gogglebox favourites Tom Malone and Julie Malone have been congratulated by Instagram fans following a big achievement.

The Channel 4 stars recently revealed Tom Sr‘s plan to abseil down a tower in aid of charity.

And on Saturday (June 25) evening, the much-loved couple confirmed Tom had managed it – and Julie was bursting with pride over Tom’s efforts.

Gogglebox faves Tom Malone and Julie Malone, alongside two of their sons – Shaun and Tom Jr – and a couple of their dogs on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Tom Malone and his charity efforts

In a short clip shared on Instagram, a jubilant Julie hailed her husband for taking on the challenge.

Highlighting just how “proud” she is of Tom Sr, she lightheartedly but lovingly praised him as a “superhero”.

Tom was typically deadpan as he spoke, joking he’d swung “SAS-style” from the top of the 173 foot bell tower in Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

They went on to thank those who donated for the fundraising event for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. Supporters have currently pledged over £850.

The Malones thank supporters

“Thanks for your donations,” Julie said.

“Much appreciated,” agreed Tom.

“It means a lot. No matter how big or small your donation, it all adds up,” Julie continued.

Tom, clearly joking, cheekily took the mick out of his wife’s enthusiasm: “Julie’s just sobering up now.”

Julie also included an emotional caption on the post, sharing how family members have been affected by cancer.

Cancer affects everyone in some way, let’s try our best to help!

She wrote: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Every penny helps.

“We lost a wonderful dad, dad-in-law and our children lost a phenomenal grandad to this horrible disease. Also Tom’s Aunty Kay, a brilliant lady.

“Cancer affects everyone in some way, let’s try our best to help! Thanks again.”

The post’s comments section was flooded with grateful remarks and congratulations from impressed fans.

Among the reactions were scores of clapping hands emojis and red heart emojis for the Malones.

“Really well done Tom,” was also a very popular reaction.

Tom’s abseil has raised over £850 (Credit: Channel 4)

Another follower wrote: “Full respect to Tom Malone for keeping it real and down to earth helping people out for great causes. We all love you in the real world.”

Additionally, another person added: “Amaamazzing! What an achievement, well done – good job.”

Furthermore, fans also made sure to express their appreciation for Julie’s support, too.

“You two are ace,” one person said.

“Well done, love you guys,” gushed another.

Meanwhile, someone else added: “You legends.”

