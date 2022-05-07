Gogglebox star Julie Malone breaks silence on son’s wedding as stunning pics revealed

Gogglebox stars Julie and Tom Malone Sr have revealed their son, Lee, has had his wedding.

Julie previously told fans her son Lee would be having a wedding with wife Sarah this month.

Lee and his partner Sarah officially got married last April. However, they postponed having a wedding until now because of the Covid pandemic.

Tom Sr and Julie with their son Shaun on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Julie and Tom Malone Sr son

Julie shared the wonderful news on her Instagram today.

Read more: Gogglebox: The Malone family share heartbreaking family loss

She wrote: “Congratulations to our son Lee and his beautiful wife Sarah!! Finally the wedding they planned!

“Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Malone Jr (@tommalonejr)

Meanwhile, their younger son Tom Malone Jr shared a series of stunning photos from the big day.

The first picture showed Tom Jr and Lee suited and booted.

Another showed Lee and Sarah, who looked stunning in her white lace dress, smiling alongside Tom Jr and his partner, Bryony Briscoe.

One picture saw Tom Jr with his mum Julie, who wore a navy floral dress with her hair in an updo.

Tom Sr and Julie Malone appear on Gogglebox with son Shaun and daughter Vanessa (Credit: Channel 4)

Other photos showed Tom Jr, Lee and brother Shaun with their dad Tom Sr.

The post also included a couple of videos from the wedding party as the family danced to music with family and friends.

Tom Jr wrote: “So after 2 years of postponements my brother @lee_malone and sister-in-law @sarah.malone11 finally got to have their big day!

“Couldn’t be happier for you both! And of course a Malone wedding was always gonna be eventful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Malone (@lee_malone)

Gogglebox news

“Congratulations to you both and shout out @craig.briscall for the best man speech and his the moment on the last slide.”

Fans gushed over the images and congratulated Lee and Sarah.

One said: “Ahhhh you all looked beautiful!”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous family! Congratulations!”

A third added: “Aw congratulations hope you all had the best day love you all.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Lee and Sarah had already tied the knot in April 2021.

Lee posted a photo of the couple kissing outside Sale Town Hall in Manchester with the caption: “It’s official, The Malones @swa1ker.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.