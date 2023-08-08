Gogglebox star Mica Ven on Celeb Masterchef
Gogglebox favourite announces she’s become a grandmother again: ‘He’s beautiful’

Lovely news!

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Popular Gogglebox star, Mica Ven, has announced that she has welcomed a second grandchild.

Mica was a regular on the Channel 4 show with her partner Marcus Luther from 2018 to 2022.

Mica and Marcus on Gogglebox
Marcus and Mica were popular stars on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Yesterday (August 7), she shared the wonderful news via her Instagram, with an adorable video of her holding the little one’s tiny feet.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just round here enjoying granternity leave from work with the youngest member of the Gang,” she captioned the post. “Blessed & grateful beyond measure to have our 2nd grandchild.”

Blessed & grateful to have our 2nd grandchild.

Mica continued: “He’s beautiful, he’s healthy and I’m gonna try my very best as his granny to remember he’s not actually mine. (But that didn’t work with Koko [her other grandchild] so let’s just say he’s MINE).”

“Welcome to this crazy world Amir Santana,” she shared the new arrival’s name. “You’ll grow up to be well respected & well protected in these streets.”

Gogglebox fans congratulate Mica

Mica and partner Marcus became grandparents for the first time last summer with baby Koko. Their many fans were thrilled to hear of yet another new addition to their family.

“Congrats guys. Those tiny feet!” Commented one delighted follower.

Another said: “Oh congratulations to all of you. So very precious.”

It seems many could also relate to Mica’s grandmotherly protectiveness.

“So it’s a universal thing for grandmas to just claim their grandbabies? Congratulations!” Somebody commented.

A second likewise agreed: “Had to lol at this – my grandson is mine too, drives my daughter nuts! Congratulations.”

Mica Ven is currently a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC)

Mica is currently starring on Celebrity Masterchef. Along with comedian Marcus Brigstocke, she became one of the first contestants to be put through to the semi-finals, beating reality star Dani Dyer and actor James Buckley.

YouTube video player

