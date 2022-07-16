Gogglebox star Mica Ven has become a grandmother for the first time following the birth of baby Koko.

Telly fave Mica, 43, and partner Marcus Luther have been regulars on the Channel 4 series since 2018.

Their family includes her daughters Sachelle and Shuggy from a previous relationship and sons Shiloh and Yash.

And yesterday (Friday July 15) she revealed her wonderful family news on Instagram, sharing an adorable video clip.

Gogglebox star Mica Ven is delighted to be a granny! (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Gogglebox Mica reveals granddaughter to fans

Mica announced Koko’s arrival by giving followers a little glimpse of the little one.

A short clip uploaded to social media showed Mica bursting with pride and smiles before lovingly snuggling Koko’s tiny feet.

However, beyond her little legs, the rest of Koko remained off camera.

Read more: Gogglebox star Georgia Bell announces birth of her first child with cute photo

Mica captioned the post: “Don’t mind me, I’m just round here enjoying Granternity leave from work.

Blessed and grateful beyond measure to have our first grandchild.

“Blessed and grateful beyond measure to have our first grandchild.

“She’s beautiful, she’s healthy and I’m gonna try my very best as her Granny to remember she’s not actually mine. But she’s mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICA a.k.a BIG MEESH (@realmandyvee)

‘Welcome to this crazy world’

Mica also hailed Koko’s future with her words.

She added: “Welcome to this crazy world Koko.

“You’ll grow up to be well respected and well protected in these streets. Mama Love.”

Mica accidentally deleted her original Insta post, joking she was “already moving like an old granny”.

However, despite removing her upload about Koko by mistake, she soon rectified her error and “put her tootsies right back on my timeline”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICA a.k.a BIG MEESH (@realmandyvee)

Gogglebox stars react

Fellow couch potato critics Izzi Warner and Daniel Lustig were among those to offer their best on the original post.

Izzi wrote: “Aww how lovely, congratulations all of you.”

Mica receives flowers from partner Marcus on the show (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Fans on Twitter also sent well wishes to Mica.

Read more: Marcus and Mica from Gogglebox: Are they married and what are their real jobs?

“Congratulations on your new addition to the family! You’re going to be a wonderful Granny to Koko,” one person wrote.

And another social media user tweeted: “Such happy news! Love to you all.”

Gogglebox is expected to return to Channel 4 in September.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.