Giovanni Pernice puts a smile back on Rose Ayling-Ellis’s face as they reunite after the festive season

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have enjoyed a catch-up after going their separate ways for the holiday season following their Strictly Come Dancing win.

The cute pair met for dinner and shared fun pics of the occasion on Instagram Stories.

Giovanni and Rose pretended to be grumpy and have nothing to say to each other at their table.

But as soon as Rose’s food arrived, she found her smile.

Giovanni and Rose pretended to look bored and glum as they posed for the camera.

Then Rose’s food arrived and the EastEnders actress ‘perked up’ immeasurably as she mouthed ‘FOOD!’.

Happy days were certainly here again (although we doubt Rose ever lets herself get down for more than 10 minutes).

Although we’re not convinced her dish – which was topped with an egg – would put a smile on everyone’s face!

Strictly fans remain besotted with the duo, who appear to have become best friends for life after their stint on the hit BBC show.

They all made the same joke when Giovanni posted a comment to his 2021 celebrity partner on her New Year Instagram post.

Rose shared a carousel of images, showcasing her highlights of 2021, which included: her with friends before the National Television Awards in September, on the EastEnders set with Danny Dyer and Maddy Hill, her and Giovanni‘s Strictly Come Dancing journey.

Rose accompanied the gallery with the inspirational message: “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action.

“You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.

“That’s definitely what 2021 did for me, the year of growth, discovery and surprises. I cannot wait to see what 2022 would bring.”

Giovanni posted nine red love hearts by way of response.

Fans flocked to chastise him for the nine, pointing out there should have been a perfect 10…

They’re definitely scoring 10 our of 10 with their friendship!

