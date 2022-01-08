Giovanni Pernice celebrated his tour almost selling out on Instagram today and fans are thrilled for him.

The news comes just weeks after the Italian dancer won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni took to Instagram on Saturday to show that his tour, This Is Me, has sold out in several locations and there’s only a few places left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@pernicegiovann1)

Giovanni Pernice on Instagram

The star shared a photo of his tour dates, which showed many places sold out across March, April and May.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice becomes the butt of the joke over dinner with unlikely Strictly Come Dancing pal

Some other places, including Belfast, York and Weymouth, only had a few tickets left.

Alongside the picture, Giovanni expressed his love for his fans.

Giovanni celebrated his tour dates almost selling out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote: “This is incredible… I guess all of us can’t wait to be back at the theatre.

“You can still book at www.giovannipernice.com. I LOVE U.”

Fans were delighted for Giovanni with one person saying: “Can’t wait to see you in Belfast @pernicegiovann1 counting down the days. VIP Meet and Greet front row seats.”

Another wrote: “96 days and then one of my biggest dreams of meeting you will come true.”

A third added: “Very much looking forward to it.”

Giovanni won Strictly with Rose last month (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Rose’s Strictly win

It comes weeks after Giovanni and Rose won the Strictly Glitterball trophy after beating runners-up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

This also marked Giovanni’s first time ever winning Strictly.

Following their win, Giovanni expressed his gratitude and thanked fans for their support.

Alongside a picture of himself and Rose celebrating their win, Giovanni said: “‘We are the champion my friend’ @rose.a.e.

“Dreams do come true if you believe in it .. and that’s what you did super!

Giovanni called his and Rose’s Strictly win a ‘dream come true’ (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

“Just want to say thank you to all of you who spend time and money to make this happen! You are part of our victory!”

He added: “Thank you to all the pros and celebs involved this year … what a fantastic time to be on the show.

Read more: Strictly fans call for Giovanni Pernice to be named the next Bond after Daniel Craig steps down

“Thank you to our boss @sarahjamesface for making this show so inclusive in every possible way… you really are the best in the world!!

“Thank you to everybody involved in this big machine that is @bbcstrictly! I love you all G.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.