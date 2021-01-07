Giovanni Pernice is offering dance classes on Instagram for just £15 per week.

The news will come as music to the ears of fans of the hunky Strictly dancer, who just missed out on a place in last year’s final with celeb partner Ranvir Singh.

After rumours of romance between Gio and the GMB host swirled during the live series, we wonder if Ranvir will be signing up!

Giovanni Pernice fans can now join him on Instagram for a week of dance classes (Credit: BBC)

Why is Giovanni Pernice offering dance classes on Instagram?

Gio said he is looking forward to keeping dance fans company during the country’s third national lockdown.

And, with any dance tours looking unlikely for the foreseeable future thanks to the current lockdown, Gio’s clearly keen to get some money rolling in.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice teases he’s messaging Jamie Laing’s sister

As such, he’s announced he’s hosting a nightly dance class that is “accessible to all ages and abilities”.

I know what I’ll spend my evenings watching.

He said: “All you need is to bring your smile and I will do the rest.”

Gio said take-up has been “very high” since he announced the plan and he’s decided to switch from offering the classes over Zoom to a private Instagram page that only members can access.

We wonder if his 2020 partner Ranvir will be tuning in? (Credit: BBC)

How do I sign up for Giovanni’s dance classes?

To sign up, it’ll cost you!

Although for an hour of the dance pro’s company every night for a week, we’d say the £15 fee is a bargain.

Read more: Strictly star Chris Ramsey reveals his wife has welcomed their second baby

Gio explained: “This membership will allow you access to a daily one-hour dance lesson through Instagram live Monday to Friday from 5pm to 6pm for only £15 a week.”

He added that the “£15 includes all five lessons”.

The dancer asked fans to email him once they’d signed up and he’ll accept their follow request on the private Instagram account.

Cosy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@pernicegiovann1)

Are any of Gio’s previous Strictly partners signing up?

Gio’s 2019 Strictly partner Michelle Visage has expressed her interest.

She commented on his post: “Count me in.”

Others wondered how much it cost “just to watch” and presumably stare at the Italian hunk.

“Suddenly I’ve lost all Zoom fatigue,” another Gio fan quipped.

“I know what I’ll spend my evenings watching,” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

Classes start on Monday (January 11). Enjoy!

Will you be signing up? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.