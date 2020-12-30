Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has hinted he has been in touch with Jamie Laing‘s sister Emily.

Emily asked her Made In Chelsea cast member brother to pass her number on to the dancing pro.

She made the cheeky request on the show while sending her sibling her best wishes for the final.

But fans have been desperate to know whether Jamie went along with his sister’s suggestion since the show ended earlier this month.

Emily Laing shoots her shot on Strictly – has she heard from Giovanni Pernice? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: GMB: Sean Fletcher angers viewers with coronavirus comment

One even quizzed him about the situation – and whether it had developed – during a social media Q&A.

Jamie and his girlfriend Sophie Habboo were chatting with followers on Instagram when the question came.

Did you give Giovanni your sis’s number?

The fan asked: “Did you give Giovanni your sis’ number?”

Jamie replied with a giggle but Sophie left the matter open by responding: “We will never know.”

Giovanni and Ranvir Singh’s dancing chemistry has seen tabloids link them romantically (Credit: ITV)

How did Emily respond to a fan question about Strictly star Giovanni Pernice?

In turn, Emily added the moment to her own Instagram Story, adding a bunch of laughing emojis.

However, despite laughing off the enquiry, she also tagged in Giovanni and added a shrugging emoji.

Read more: What did Bob Monkhouse die of? Channel 5 doc celebrates comedian on the anniversary

And then Giovanni joined in with the social media teasing by sharing Emily’s post.

He commented on her social media activity: “Who knows?”

Giovanni also added a laughing emoji – and didn’t say outright that they haven’t been messaging.

Jamie partnered up with Karen Hauer for Strictly… and made the final! (Credit: BBC)

What viewers reckon about Giovanni and Ranvir Singh

The speculation makes a slight change for Giovanni, who was linked with Ranvir Singh throughout their stint on Strictly.

Some viewers reckon the chemistry they shared on the dance floor could indicate romantic chemistry, too.

The pair have commanded several headlines for reported ‘flirty’ behaviour together.

Ranvir previously said in at interview with OK! Magazine: “You know, Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn’t need me to be sensational!

“The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing.”

And just over a week ago it was revealed Ranvir had sent Giovanni a text making a comment about him ‘being naked’.

But on the possibility they could be hit by the ‘Strictly curse’, Ranvir was more dismissive.

She reflected that the idea was “very funny”.

Nonetheless, some fans reckoned they all but confirmed a romance after she mentioned their ‘connection’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.