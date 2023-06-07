Giovanni Pernice has shared details of a new project away from Strictly Come Dancing and it will bring him even closer to fans.

Giovanni is also apparently set to join Channel 4 show Celebrity Hunted alongside fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington. He also recently starred in the travel show Adventures in Sicily with Anton Du Beke. And he’s got another exciting new project in the works now.

Giovanni Pernice has been busy with a lot of projects! (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice details free Zumba classes for fans

If he wasn’t busy enough, Giovanni has launched free Zumba classes so you can dance with him in the comfort of your own home. The Strictly pro has teamed up with the global Latin dance fitness brand Zumba to offer her own dance tutorials. Giovanni worked alongside Zumba education specialist Sandra Humes to teach fans dance moves.

The tutorials are available on Youtube, and Giovanni spoke to the Express about why he wanted to launch the tutorials. He said: “I tried Zumba last year, and I think it’s the best way to express yourself through dancing in a sense.” Giovanni admitted he doesn’t “love going to the gym” and Zumba is a nice alternative.

He added that the “good thing” about Zumba is the “energy in the room” and added it’s the “best thing to do” when you feel uncomfortable with the way you dance.

Giovanni also admitted he didn’t have “natural talent” when he began dancing. He explained: “You know, I’ll never be the greatest dancer of my career. I’ve always been the person that really wants to give it to the people and their feelings…I want them to understand what I’m feeling at the moment.”

Giovanni has teamed up with Zumba to provide free lessons (Credit: Youtube)

Giovanni’s romance rumours

Giovanni also recently addressed recent rumours about his love life. A newspaper shared a photo of him and a woman outside his Made in Italy stage show last month. The newspaper said the pair were “getting cosy” and were a “couple.” However, Giovanni shut down the rumours on his Instagram and said “we were at stage door!”

He also issued an apology to the woman in the picture, his dance student Christina Katsi. He told her: “Darling sorry for that…” Giovanni finished up by sarcastically telling his fans to “please go and click for the article”.

