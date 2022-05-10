Giovanni Pernice has spoken about his future on Strictly Come Dancing following his triumph last year.

The BBC show has saw two exits this year with Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec quitting.

However, Italian dancer Giovanni has insisted he’s not going anywhere as it’s ‘not in his DNA’. Phew!

Giovanni is planning on staying on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Giovanni Pernice staying on Strictly?

When asked whether he’d be next to leave the show, Giovanni told Radio Times: “It’s not in my DNA to quit anything.

“I’m very competitive. So let’s bring on the next challenge.”

Giovanni has been on Strictly since 2015.

Giovanni won Strictly with Rose last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, he won the show for the first time with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair made a huge impact, especially with their stunning silent dance routine.

Giovanni and Rose danced to Clean Bandit’s Symphony and performed part of the routine in silence.

It paid tribute to the deaf community and the moment won a BAFTA on Sunday.

Giovanni and Rose accepted the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment award at Sunday’s ceremony.

Giovanni and Rose BAFTA

Following their win, Giovanni paid tribute to Rose on Instagram.

Alongside a beautiful photo of the pair smiling at each other while holding their gong, the star said: “We are @bafta winners!! Can’t believe it @rose.a.e the power of the DANCE strikes again!!

“This time this dance has changed people life and that’s what me and Rose wanted to achieve, thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way.

“We will never stop being grateful.”

