Gino D’Acampo has a huge net worth – perhaps because he is one of the biggest celebrity chefs to grace our TV screens in the past 10 years.

With endless deals and endorsements and countless TV appearances, it’s no surprise he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

The 46-year-old chef has a property empire, too, with homes here and abroad.

Gino D’Acampo’s incredible career

Trained chef and TV host Gino D’Acampo was born in Naples, Italy, but moved to London to work in The Orchard Restaurant in 1995.

It didn’t take long for Gino to catch the attention of TV bosses, though.

The presenter got his first taste of TV work when he became a guest presenter on Great Food Live and UKTV Food.

From here everything just started going up and up.

Gino D’Acampo shot to fame in 2009

In 2009 he became a household name after his appearance on I’m A Celebrity, where he was crowned King of the Jungle.

Following his victory, Gino embarked on a super successful career, becoming a regular on ITV’s This Morning.

In 2013, he opened his own chain of restaurants all over the UK, from London to Manchester to Leeds.

Showing no sign of slowing down, Gino has also released 15 cookbooks throughout his nearly two-decade TV career.

What’s more, he has dabbled in presenting too – with the cheeky chef hosting numerous successful TV shows including Celebrity Juice, Gino’s Italian Family Adventure and more recently Family Fortunes.

Proving you really can have it all, Gino has also created a family with his wife Jessica. The two have three children – Luciano, 20, Rocci, 16, and 10-year-old Mia.

All of this has led to Gino building up a very impressive net worth over the years.

Gino D’Acampo net worth ‘revealed’

Although it’s not known for certain, the star is said to be worth around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth – that’s around £8 million.

He and his family reportedly live in a snazzy £1.25 million mansion in Hertfordshire.

What’s more, like most celebs, Gino also has a second property.

The Italian star and his family are said to split their time between their UK home and their very luxurious villa, in Gino’s native home of Sardina.

Gino’s £1.25 million mansion

He often shares glimpses of his million-pound Hertfordshire mansion on his Instagram, and it’s certainly impressive.

Unsurprisingly, Gino’s UK home is fitted with a very large kitchen to ensure he can continue doing what he does best.

According to a report from Hello!, the property contains an incredibly luxurious living room, complete with a log-burning fireplace and rich velvet sofas.

There’s also a dazzling chandelier hanging from the ceiling – someone’s not short of a few pennies eh?!

Family Fortunes is on today (October 29) at 4.30pm on ITV.

