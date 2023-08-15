Gino D’Acampo shocks fans with new look as he announces family addition: ‘Made you 10x more attractive’

Chef Gino D’Acampo has shared a new look with fans, as he posted a “cute moment” with the newest addition to his family on Instagram.

The TV chef was praised by fans as he cuddled his furry friend on his chest, while he enjoyed his weekend on what looked like a lovely summer’s day abroad.

In the Instagram video, Gino told his fans the name of the adorable pet chick. He said: “His name is Polpettino.”

“He was born about two weeks ago and at the moment we have the same hairstyle,” he said.

He captioned the Instagram post: “A cute new addition to the D’Acampo family! Although, we can’t work out if it’s a male or female… Any guesses?”

Grey hair has made you 10x more attractive.

While his adorable pet was the centre of attention, the This Morning regular’s followers were rather focused on Gino’s hair. Many noticed that he’s sporting a silver fox look!

One said: “You look like John Torode.”

Another gushed on TikTok: “Grey hair has made you 10x more attractive.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Talk about 50 shades of grey,” followed by a heart eye emoji.

This post comes after Gino was accused of “fake behaviour” in an Instagram video and it didn’t go down too well with his fans who told him to “be honest”.

Gino’s quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip for good

He recently announced that he would be quitting Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after just three series. Reportedly, it was due to arguments over contracts.

He told his fans that he couldn’t “get the dates together” and that caused a lot of other personal problems in his life.

His statement clarified his decision to quit

Gino explained to fans: “I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

He added: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. And sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed. It causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do. Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family. It is very complicated. And also because of contracts. Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful.”

