Gino D’Acampo under fire for ‘fake’ behaviour in Instagram video: ‘Be honest please!’

Chef Gino D’Acampo has come under fire for allegedly treating fans like they’re “stupid” in a new social media post.

The TV chef was accused of creating a “fake” food advert after he claimed he’d cooked a roast chicken inside his own-brand pizza oven.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gino can be seen taking out his freshly made dish as he told the camera: “Look at that guys, just cooked roast chicken with fresh lemon and cherry tomatoes in the Gino D’Acampo skillets because pizza ovens are not just for pizza.”

He then captioned the post: “Who said pizza ovens are just for cooking Pizza? With my @ginopizzaovens and skillet pans, you can cook meat, fish, vegetables and more… Available now at Ginopizzaovens.com… #GinoPizzaOvens #ad GDx.”

Gino told to ‘be honest’

However, eagle-eyed followers spotted the oven wasn’t even on.

One commented: “I’m sorry, but that isn’t just cooked in the pizza oven, it may look nice but be honest please,” while another said: “Sorry mate, but that doesn’t look like it just came out of the that oven.”

A third added: “I would believe it if I see the whole process. I am cooking a lot and this doesn’t look to be cooked in this oven. Instead of fake advertising, it’s better to be honest. Your audience are not stupid!”

“Next time turn the oven on if you’re going to try and fake it..” another insisted.

Gino on Road Trip

The apparent gaffe comes after Gino announced he had quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after three series.

He decided to stop filming the ITV show, in which he travelled the globe with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, reportedly due to arguments over contracts.

Gino quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

He said in March: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

Gino added: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. And sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed. It causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.

“Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family. It is very complicated. And also because of contracts. Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful.”

