Georgia May Foote has announced she’s engaged to her partner Kris Evans.

The former Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street star shared the news to Instagram today (December 31).

Georgia shared a photo of her and Kris beaming in front of a stunning sunset as she showed off her ring.

Kris and Georgia engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Georgia May Foote engaged

The photo was captioned: “30/12/2021. Mrs Evans to be.

“Of course I am still crying.

“@krisevansmusic I love you beyond words and I am honoured you have chosen me.”

Many of Georgia’s celebrity pals were quick to congratulate her in the comments.

Keith Lemon wrote: “Congratulations!!!”

Corrie star Charlie Condou said: “Ah, congratulations darling! Sending you so much love.”

Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides added: “Congrats baby girlllll!!!”

Meanwhile, her followers also sent their congraulations.

Fans congratulated Georgia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Congratulations Georgia, absolutely thrilled for you!!”

Another wrote: “Yayyyyyyyyy I’ve been waiting for this, congratulations gorgeous.”

A third added: “This is amazing news. I have followed you since Strictly.”

Who is Kris Evans?

Kris is a musician who used to be part of boyband The Mend. He also starred in Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Who has Georgia previously dated?

Georgia previously dated Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice after they danced together on the show in 2015.

However, the pair split in 2016.

Georgia started dating George Alsford later in 2016. Reports claimed they had split in 2018.

Meanwhile, Georgia recently gushed over her beau Kris.

She said on Instagram: “I just can’t describe how much I love you @krisevansmusic.”

She added a photo of Kris kissing her on the cheek as she smiled for the camera.

