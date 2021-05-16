Former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote has retrained as a beautician – but insists her work hasn’t dried up.

The Katy Armstrong actress, 30, has undergone training to become qualified to be a nail technician.

However she insists she is not giving up acting.

Georgia showed off her qualifications in an Instagram snap where she explained her reasons for the career change.

She began her post: “Ok so this is a very different post for me but please. Hear me out.

“I have been an actress for 22 years of my 30 year life and I wouldn’t change it for the world. And I never will.

“I recently qualified as a nail technician. And I am super proud of myself for the reason I am about to explain.”

Georgia added:: “I have had people asking if I am quitting acting, if my work has dried up, if I am skint. The answer to all of the above is HELL NO.

Georgia May Foote is now working as a nail technician (Credit: Splash News)

“I have just filmed the job of my dreams as Falista on The Outpost. How could I ever ever turn my back on the thing I love more than life? I will NEVER give up acting but let me tell you why I am now doing nails in my downtime from acting…

“I have struggled with anxiety for many years. As an actress we receive a lot of rejection, followed by massive celebrations.

What else did Georgia say?

“Then ran off our feet, to long periods of nothing. I have learnt this ‘nothing’ is when my self esteem drops the most. I lose confidence and i get bloody sad.”

Georgia continued: “As a creative person who loves having her nails done, I thought ‘why not fill my days making other people feel good, pushing my artistic side and feeling productive?’

“I have no shame to put pride aside to put my mental health first. And neither should anyone else or even feel judged for doing so.

Georgia said she’s proud of her achievements (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“So yes. I am Georgia May Foote the actress still chasing her dreams. But I am also Georgia May Foote who does bloody amazing nails and has big plans on the side.

“And most importantly I am Georgia May Foote who is proud of her achievements and proud of helping herself when she needs it the most.”

