George Clooney and wife Amal shut down reports that they are expecting another baby

George Clooney and his wife Amal have this evening shut down rumours that they are expecting another baby – four years after the birth of their twins.

The 60-year-old actor and the human rights lawyer are already proud parents to children, Ella and Alexander.

This morning the internet was awash with reports that another baby was on the way.

George Clooney and wife Amal are reportedly expecting another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

George Clooney and wife Amal baby rumours incorrect

US tabloids claimed the couple were due to welcome their third child.

A source told OK! US: “The buzz is they’re having twins again.

“Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

The insider went on to claim that the pair told their friends and family at a party in Italy on July 4.

“George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone,” the source added.

However, after ED! contacted George’s representative for comment, we were told: “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true.”

George is already a dad to twins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is wife Amal? How did they meet?

Amal Clooney is a 43-year-old activist and human rights lawyer.

Born in Beirut, she and her family later relocated to Buckinghamshire, where she went to school.

Amal has represented a number of high-profile cases in her legal career, including Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.

George and Amal met at the actor’s Lake Como home in July of 2013 through a mutual friend.

The star announced his engagement in April 2014 and they married that September.

George previously revealed he didn’t expect to marry and settle down, before meeting his gorgeous wife.

Amal met her husband in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to GQ last year, he shared: “I was like, I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids.

“I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.

“And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'”

When did George and Amal welcome their twins?

George and Amal welcomed their baby twins on June 6, 2017.

A rep for the couple confirmed their arrival, saying: “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing well.”

George admitted he was happy he waited until his 50s to have children, after finding “right person to have them with”.

