Paris Hilton is pregnant – who is fiancé and baby daddy Carter Reum and what does he do?

Paris Hilton is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Carter Reum.

The businesswoman and reality icon revealed the news on July 27.

However, the news came as a shock to many who didn’t even realise she was engaged.

So the question is, just who is her baby daddy?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Carter and Paris met in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is Carter Reum?

Carter, 40, is a venture capitalist and founder of an investment firm, M13.

However, that’s not all. Some of the other startups he’s backed include Daily Harvest, Lyft, and the shoe brand Rothy’s.

He also used to run the natural alcohol drink brand VEEV, which he sold for a lump sum in 2016.

Carter is the son of Robert Reum, the CEO of Amsted Industries, one of the largest private companies in the US.

Basically, he’s very, very wealthy.

He’s also appeared on TV multiple times as a commentator for news channels such as CBS and Fox.

Carter Reum is a successful businessman (Credit: Splashnews)

When did Carter and Paris Hilton meet and what has she said about him?

Carter and Paris are believed to have met in April 2019.

A source told E! News that they met “in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends”.

“He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month,” said the insider at the time.

Hilton and Reum made their couple debut at the Golden Globes awards last year.

Recently, Carter went with Paris to the Capitol building in Utah, where she spoke to lawmakers about the abuse she faced as a teen.

“I’ll be forever thankful to you for being by my side in the toughest days of my life,” Paris said of Carter. “There are no words I could use to describe the love we share.”

They were also living together during the entirety of the pandemic lockdown.

In an interview with Vogue, Paris said they had made the most of their time together.

“We both are business people, so we do our work during the day and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy,” she said.

“It’s just been an amazing time to be together and I’m really enjoying it.”

You can learn more about Paris’ heartbreaking abuse story in her documentary, which you can watch below.

