Inside late BBC presenter George Alagiah’s special bond with Dame Deborah James

BBC News presenter George Alagiah, who died earlier today (July 24), had a special bond with cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, it’s been revealed.

Today it was announced that George had passed away at the age of 67, nine years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer – a disease that Deborah also had.

A statement from his agent said: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones. George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today. George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him. Whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being.”

George Alagiah passed away today at the age of 67, nine years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

BBC News presenter George Alagiah and Dame Deborah James’ bond

Dame Deborah died of bowel cancer in 2022 after being diagnosed in 2016. And George previously shared that she had supported him when the disease spread to his lungs.

Speaking last June, The Sun reported that George said: “We had a mutual friend. When my cancer got into my lungs they arranged for us to have a conversation because it had got into hers too.”

So there’s a limited number of people that you can talk to. Deborah James was one of those for me.

George revealed he called Deborah after she’d had a regular scan to check if her cancer had spread. After she received the good news that it hadn’t spread at the time, George celebrated and told her he would call again later so she could tell her loved ones. “But she stopped and talked to me for half an hour,” George said. “I was so privileged to have had the chance to talk to her.”

George Alagiah’s tribute to Dame Deborah

After Dame Deborah died, George paid his respects to the late broadcaster. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Knowing that Dame Deborah James was nearing the end of her journey here does not make her passing any easier to accept. She was a beacon, lighting the way for all of us living with cancer. Thank you for your example. Deborah, rest in peace now.”

In a BBC documentary about Dame Deborah, George opened up more about their bond.

He said: “For all of us living with cancer, I think we’re all aware that we don’t want to become a burden. So there’s a limited number of people that you can talk to. Deborah James was one of those for me.”

