Sophie Raworth reveals George Alagiah’s sad last wish: ‘He didn’t get the chance so we’ve done it for him’

George Alagiah revealed a sad last wish to his BBC News colleague Sophie Raworth, just weeks before his death.

Paying tribute to her colleague on the BBC News last night (July 25), Sophie said she’d seen George “just a few weeks ago”. During their meeting, he told her of his hopes to return to the channel.

Appearing to pinch her hand to fight back tears, Sophie called George “a great friend” before admitting sadly: “He didn’t get the chance.”

Last night’s BBC News featured tributes to George. He died yesterday from bowel cancer at the age of just 67 after being diagnosed in 2014.

Paying tribute to her friend, Sophie said: “20 years ago George and I launched the new Six O’ Clock News together back in January 2003. He was a foreign correspondent at heart, that was his passion, but he felt enormously proud and privileged to be presenting the BBC’s evening news and he loved it.

“He loved being in the newsroom being part of the team, and he made a good cup of tea as well. We all adored him, he felt a real connection with the audience too.”

George was a man of great values and indomitable spirit.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Sophie continued: “After he was diagnosed with cancer just over nine years ago, he received thousands of letters and messages from people who wrote to him as it they knew each other. Strangers who spoke to him as a friend. He was really touched by your support.

“George was a man of great values and indomitable spirit, a big smile, a velvety laugh, a great friend.”

Speaking about the last time she’d seen her friend, Sophie revealed: “I saw him just a few weeks ago. He told me he had hoped to come back to work one last time to say thank you and goodbye, right here, live on air in the studio. He didn’t get the chance, so we have done it for him.”

Closing the show, she said: “I will leave you now with George Alagiah in his own words.”

A film made by George in which he discussed his bowel cancer journey then played out.

The newsreader’s death was announced yesterday. In a statement, his agent said: “George fought until the bitter end. Sadly that battle ended earlier today.

“George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being.”

